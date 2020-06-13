CM Jagan caused undeclared emergency: TDP MP

TDP Rajya Sabha MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar has accused the Jagan Reddy Government of suppressing the Constitutional institutions and systems in Andhra Pradesh with the objective of continuing its autocratic and lawless regime in the state. The factionist and anarchic actions of CM Jagan have created an undeclared emergency wherein there are no fundamental rights for the people and no freedom of expression for the Opposition parties. Since coming to power, Jagan Reddy has systematically attacked the Constitutional institutions and kept the police machinery under his iron grip.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar said that Jagan Reddy did not even bother to resort to contempt of the courts by violating laws and regulations without basic respect. The CM levelled charges of Rs. 6 lakh crore corruption against Chandrababu Naidu but has failed to prove even a single case. But now, the same Jagan Reddy is bent on harassing Opposition leaders with false cases and baseless allegations. Former Minister Atchannaidu was known for his integrity and uprightness. However, he was being harassed for exposing and attacking Jagan rule’s multifarious scams in sand, land, mine and house sites.

The TDP MP said prior announcements by YCP Ministers about future arrests of TDP leaders indicated the pre-planned sketches for harassing Opposition leaders. This was totally against the criminal jurisprudence and amount to serious violations of the Constitutional regulations. During his father YSR’s regime, Jagan Reddy resorted to thousands of crores worth scams as per the CBI chargesheets. Now, the CM should order CBI enquiries into the multiple scams being committed by his own party leaders to plunder all the natural resources.

Mr. Ravindra Kumar said YCP leaders were spreading all falsehoods regarding the arrest of JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. The Government’s claims of savings in Polavaram reverse tendering was also false as this has actually caused a loss of Rs. 7,500 Cr to the AP people because of stoppage of works.