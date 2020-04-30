Australian Cricketer shakes his leg for ‘Butta Bomma’

The music album of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo is a sensation in Telugu cinema and ‘Samajavaragamana’ and ‘Butta Bomma’ are the top picks from the music album. Lakhs of TikTok videos are made on these songs and Australian star cricketer David Warner has been spotted shaking his leg along with his wife Candice Warner for the song ‘Butta Bomma’. The TikTok video is now trending and going viral across the platforms of social media. The music reached wide sections crossing the continents. David Warner and his wife seemed perfect in reprising the Butta Bomma step. His daughter turned out to be the special attraction of the video.

