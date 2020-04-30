Take stringent action against anyone who obstructs cremation or burial of Covid-19 victims: Jagan

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed authorities to take stringent action against anyone who obstructs the cremation or burial of Covid-19 victims in the state.

The direction came after a 70-year-old covid-19 patient from Kurnool, was buried a day after his death amid protests and denial of permission by residents and a crematorium. Locals gathered in large numbers and prevented the officials from performing the last rites there as they feared the body might contaminate the area.

On Thursday, Jagan held a high-level meeting at his Tadepalli office to discuss the Kurnool incident. He told the officials that it is inhumane to subject corona positive patients or those who die of Covid-19 to social discrimination. He said the virus can affect anyone and therefore it is not correct to attach a stigma to it as anyone is vulnerable to it. “Coronavirus need not be seen as untouchable or people need not feel everything is ruined with it. It’s just like an ordinary fever. And don’t show any discrimination towards the affected persons. It can be treated with medicines. The government will take action against anyone who spreads misinformation,” he warned.

Considering the seriousness of the issue, he said any individual or managements of cremation or burial grounds obstruct the cremation or burial of the covid-19 victims will have to be dealt with in accordance with law and cases be registered under appropriate provisions of law.

He also directed the officials to sensitize people, especially where the cremation or burial grounds are situated, to avoid repeat of the unfortunate incident in Kurnool.