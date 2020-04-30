Jagan releases Rs 79 crore for flood-hit Devipatnam rehab

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday directed the officials concerned to expedite rehabilitation and resettlement works in the flood-hit villages of Polavaram and Devipatnam.

On Thursday, he asked the officials to immediately release Rs 79 crore funds for rehabilitation and resettlement of people in six villages of Devipatnam.

Participating in a video-conference on Thursday at his Tadepalli office, Jagan asked officials to prepare a plan of action to complete the Polavaram project by June 2021 and expedite the spillway and approach channel works. More than 27,000 families were displaced after floods hit the villages of Polavaram and Devipatnam, most of whom are tribals.