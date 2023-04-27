Avinash releases video message to his supporters

Kadapa MP, Y S Avinash Reddy, on Thursday released a video explaining his version of former minister Y S Vivekananda Reddy’s murder and the CBI enquiry on it. He said he had restrained from speaking on some issues related to the death of Vivekananda Reddy, his son-in-law Narreddy Rajasekhar Reddy and other issues.

He also referred to the CBI questioning him for more than 10 hours over the period trying to fix him in the murder. He said that the approver statement is being taken as key evidence in the murder case. Watchman Ranganna is an eyewitness and had given his witness in the court stating who killed Vivekananda Reddy.

He wondered why one of the prime accused is made an approver in the case and is granted bail. He said he had never seen the courts considering a hired killer as approver in the case and taking his statements as evidence.

Prime accused, S Dastagiri, had admitted that he had purchased the axe that was used to kill Vivekananda Reddy. He had also admitted that he was the first to use the axe on Vivekananda Reddy and wondered how the same person was made approver in the case.

He also wondered why Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter Suneetha Reddy and her husband Rajasekhar Reddy did not oppose the CBI making Dastagiri as approver. It shows their connection with the prime accused, he said and wondered why the CBI is going in the same direction that Suneetha Reddy is asking for.

He also questioned the courts granting bail to the prime accused and why Suneetha Reddy did not oppose the bail petition. Avinash Reddy alleged that Rajasekhar Reddy was using the accused to become approver and later go around on bail.

Meanwhile, sources say that the CBI is likely to arrest Avinash Reddy in the days to come. As Avinash Reddy’s anticipatory bail petition is being heard in the Telangana high court, the CBI is waiting for the case to be disposed of.