Jio Cinema inks a deal with Warner Bros

Since the beginning of the month, HBO content is not available in India as the Disney-owned Star TV platform deal got expired by the end of March this year. Jio TV which is turning out to be the biggest broadcast venture of India through IPL 2023 has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery Inc and Viacom18 to bring the content to India against Amazon and Netflix.

Now Game of Thrones, Succession, Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter Series will become available on the Reliance-owned Jio Cinema app. HBO Original, Max Original and Warner Bros Television Series will now be telecast on the same day as the US. This deal is going to add thousands of streaming hours to Jio app.Viacome18 won IPL digital streaming rights of IPL from 2023 to 2027 for $ 2.9 billion, which includes the share of Reliance, Paramount Global and Bodhi Tree.