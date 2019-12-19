‘Avuno Teliyadu’ from Entha Manchivaadavuraa: A Haunting Melody

Nandamuri Kalyanram for the first time is stepping into the shoes of a family entertainer that is titled Entha Manchivaadavuraa. Shatamanam Bhavathi fame Satish Vegesna directed Entha Manchivaadavuraa and the film is hitting the screens this Sankranthi. The first song is already an instant hit that was sung by legendary singer SP Balasubramanyam. Now the makers unveiled the second single ‘Avuno Teliyadu Kaado Teliyadu’ which is a romantic melody.

Shreya Ghoshal’s voice is an asset for the romantic number which is layered with melodious beats and sensible lyrics. Mehreen looks beautiful in the single which is shot across the beautiful locales of Ooty and Coorg. Kalyanram and Mehreen make a stunning pair on screen. Avuno Teliyadu is a haunting melody and one of the best ones in the recent times. Entha Manchivaadavuraa is slated for January 15th 2020 release. Aditya Movies and Sridevi Movies are the producers.