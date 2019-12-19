Exclusive: Nandamuri Kalyanram’s next for NTR Arts

Nandamuri Kalyanram is testing his luck with Entha Manchivaadavuraa which is hitting the screens for Sankranthi 2020. The actor is also in talks for a bunch of films. Telugu360 has exclusively learned that he signed his next project which is an action thriller and is titled Ravana. Venu Mallidi is making his debut as director for this project.

Venu happens to be the son of the veteran producer of Mallidi Satyanarayana Reddy who produced films like Dhee. Kalyanram’s home banner NTR Arts will bankroll this project. An official announcement about the project will be made after the release of Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The pre-production work of the film is currently on and the cast, crew members are finalized.