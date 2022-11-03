Ayyannapatrudu’s arrest is height of anarchic rule in AP, says Naidu

TDP president and former chief minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, on Thursday said that the arrest of former minister and senior TDP leader, Chintakayala Ayyannaptrudu, is the height of the anarchic rule in the State.

Chandrababu Naidu told media persons at the party headquarters here that whenever the State Government faces some major problem, the ruling party is trying to divert the public attention by filing false cases against the TDP leaders. Now Sharmila, the sister of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, gave a statement to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with regard to the murder of their paternal uncle, YS Vivekananda Reddy, in which she clearly mentioned who was behind the murder, Chandrababu said.

Now the TDP is fighting against the illegal occupation of lands by the ruling YSRCP leaders in the port city of Visakhapatnam, the former chief minister said adding that to divert the public attention from both these issues, a false case has been registered against Ayyannapatrudu. The High Court too had given orders on the illegal mining in Rishikonda, the TDP national president said and asked how Jagan can face the public now.

Pointing out that the police went to Ayyannapatrudu’s house at 3 am in the midnight, Chandrababu asked whether the former minister had committed any murders or atrocities or any other crime like Jagan’s uncle. Ayyannapatrudu’s wife has said that the police barged into their house like thieves and some of them were found in a drunken state.

Stating that the ancestors of Ayyannapatrudu were very generous and donated hundreds of acres of land while his grandfather too was an MLA, Chandrababu asked how Ayyannapatrudu, who comes from such family can occupy two cents of land as is being claimed by the police to take him into custody.