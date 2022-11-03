Posani named as chief of film development corporation

Senior actor and writer, Posani Krishna Murali, was appointed as chairman of the AP State Film Development Corporation. He would be in the office for a period of two years. The state government issued orders appointing Posani in the post.

Posani Krishna Murali had been with the YSR Congress for almost two decades and had been a staunch supporter of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. He campaigned for the party in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Given his close association with the chief minister, the appointment was long overdue. Earlier, he refused to take up any post in the party or any nominated post. However, it is not known how his name was finally cleared for the APSFDC chairman post.

Posani Krishna Murali had strongly defended the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in its decision to sell movie theatre tickets online. Though several film personalities attacked the government, Posani countered the criticism and stood by the government, which paid him the dividend in the form of the APSFDC chairman post.

The state government also issued orders appointing senior journalist Kommineni Srinivasa Rao as the chairman of the AP Press Academy. Srinivasa Rao too would be in office for a period of two years. He succeeds Devireddy Sreenath, who is scheduled to retire on November 7.

Earlier last week, the state government also appointed senior actor, Mohmmad Ali, as the electronic media advisor to the government. Ali, as h e is popularly known, joined the YSR Congress just before the 2019 general election and had campaigned for the party during the election.

Ali, though a close friend of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, did not endorse the Jana Sena politics in Andhra Pradesh. He remained a staunch supporter of the YSR Congress and chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite the criticism from the Telugu film industry.