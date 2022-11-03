AP CID sleuths arrest TDP leader Ayyannapathrudu

The AP CID police have arrested former minister and TDP senior leader Chintakayala Ayyannapathrudu at his house in Narsipatnam during the early hours of Thursday. The police also arrested Ayyann’pathrudu’s second son Chintakayala Rajesh in the case.

The CID police alleged that Ayyannapathrudu and his two sons have provided forged documents in support of their house in Narsipatnam. The compound wall of the house was built on two cents of government land, the police said.

However, the former minister and his sons have produced forged documents with signatures of an Assistant Engineer of the Water Resources Department to which they belonged. It was later found that the signature was forged and was not the original signature of the Assistant Engineer, the police said.

Meanwhile, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception to the police arresting the former minister and his son in the midnight. He said that the police under the guidance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy were harassing Ayyannapathrudu family for the past three years.

Chandrababu Naidu cautioned the police to restrain from acting at the behest of the chief minister. He said that the TDP government would take the senior officers to task after the next elections.

The TDP leaders also criticised the ruling party and Chief Minister for targeting the opposition party leaders. The leaders alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy was resorting to vendetta politics.