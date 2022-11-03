Top director Trivikram is busy with Mahesh Babu’s film. The top actor gave his nod even before he heard the final draft of the script as Trivikram promised to narrate it last month. He was to narrate the script to Mahesh after completing the action episode in the first schedule. With Trivikram taking a longer time, Mahesh flew to Europe and he joined his family in UK. He recently returned back to India. Trivikram will meet Mahesh and will narrate the complete script. There are worries that if Mahesh is not convinced with the script, the project would be kept on hold.

If Mahesh suggests minor changes, the shoot will be pushed further. For now, there is pressure mounting on Trivikram. Pooja Hegde will join the sets of the film in the next schedule which will be planned after the final narration. Thaman scores the music and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers. Mahesh also gave his nod for SS Rajamouli and the project is expected to roll in 2024.