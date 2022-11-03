Two new Bollywood projects for Vijay Deverakonda?

After Liger flopped badly at the box-office, Vijay Deverakonda stayed tight-lipped. He decided to stay away from Liger controversy and he immediately shelved Janaganamana which was announced. Vijay Deverakonda is in talks with Gowtam Tinnanuri for a film and the final decision is yet to be made. Vijay loved the initial idea and he asked Gowtam to complete the draft and get ready for the narration. Even after Liger bombed, Vijay Deverakonda is in huge demand. A couple of top Bollywood filmmakers are in constant touch with the actor. They feel that Vijay Deverakonda has the potential to pull off if he gets the right project.

Karan Johar has recently arranged a meeting between Vijay Deverakonda and an upcoming director. Vijay is yet to take a call. One more top production house Red Chillies Entertainment is set to collaborate with Vijay Deverakonda for a romantic entertainer and the talks are going on. For now, the Arjun Reddy actor is focused on Kushi which will release next year. The actor is in plans to wrap up the shoot of the film at the earliest and announce his next film in 2023. Kushi is a romantic entertainer directed by Shiva Nirvana and Samantha is the leading lady. The film’s shoot resumes after Samantha recovers and returns back to the set.