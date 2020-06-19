Ayyappanum Koshiyum director is no more

Ayyappanum Koshiyum stands as a classic in Malayalam cinema. Impressed with the content, the movie is now being remade in several languages like Hindi, Telugu and Tamil. The film’s writer and director KR Sachidanandan aka Sachy breathed his last in a private hospital last night. He suffered cardiac arrest recently after which he was being treated in Jubilee Mission Medical College and Hospital in Thrissur.

The entire team of Ayyappanum Koshiyum wished his speedy recovery. The director suffered hypoxic brain damage as per the hospital authorities after he received a heart stroke. Sachy worked as a writer for films like Chettayees, Ramaleela, Sherlock Toms and Driving Licence. He made his directorial debut with Anarkali in 2015 and he directed the super hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Malayalam cinema mourned the untimely demise of Sachy. Rest in peace to one of the best writers of Malayalam cinema.