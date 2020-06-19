Megastar tightlipped about Acharya

Megastar Chiranjeevi was the first actor who was excited to start the shoot. He even chaired a series of meetings in his residence and met Telangana Chief Minister KCR about resuming the shoots. Now, the top actor turned calm after he analyzed the current situations. The number of coronavirus cases kept increasing badly and the situations are tensed in and around Hyderabad. This forced Chiranjeevi to wait for some more time instead of starting the shoot in a hurry.

Acharya’s producer Ram Charan too conveyed the same saying that it is not fair to take a risk at this time. The film’s director Koratala Siva is currently planning the schedules from August. If there is further delay, the shoot of Acharya may resume from September. Chiranjeevi will take the final call right before the shoot starts. Acharya is a social drama and Kajal is the leading lady. Ram Charan has a key role in the film which is jointly bankrolled by Ram Charan and Niranjan Reddy.