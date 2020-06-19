Vijayasai nowhere in scene in YCP RS poll preparations

YCP supremo and CM Jaganmohan Reddy has made his most trusted advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy as his party representative for Rajya Sabha polling. In the past two days, the ruling party is busy preparing its MLAs for voting without any confusion or mistakes. As it is a matter concerned with the Parliament, normally Vijayasai Reddy was expected to come into the picture. But he was nowhere to be seen. Yesterday, Reliance Parimal Natwani met the Chief Minister. At that time also, the YCP MP was not seen. Previously, when Natwani and Mukesh Ambani met Jagan Reddy at his Tadepalli residence, AP Government’s Special Representative in Delhi was seen personally coordinating their visits and introducing them to the CM.

For the last several weeks, rumours are reinforcing that Vijayasai Reddy was no longer the YCP Number 2. He has reportedly fallen out of favour with CM Jagan Reddy after his mismanagement of the LG Polymers gas leak tragedy. At times, Vijayasai Reddy was mocked at and called as the de facto chief minister of Visakhapatnam previously when he supervised the entire administration and kept MLAs and Ministers there under check. But now, after the gas tragedy, the situation changed dramatically while Vijayasai has lost his grip gradually.

As per analysts, the latest RS polling and lack of any priority to Vijayasai further confirms reports that he is no longer somebody who matters in YCP. All said and done, LG Polymers mishap dealt a big blow at a time when the CM was desperately making last minute efforts to shift Capital.