TDP, YSRCP RS nominees gear up polls

Elections for the four Rajya Sabha seats from Andhra Pradesh will be held tomorrow from 9 am to 4 pm on Friday.

The TDP fielded its politburo member Varla Ramaiah though it lacks adequate strength of MLAs to vote for its candidate. The TDP has a strength of only 23 MLAs, at least three of them including Vallabhenini Vamsi, Maddalagri and Karanam Balram will not vote as they are openly supporting the YSRCP.

On its part, the YSRC has fielded deputy CM Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, fisheries minister Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao, realtor A Ayodhya Rami Reddy and Reliance Industries senior group president Parimal Nathwaniare. Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao was arrested along with Jagan in 2012 in the quid pro quo case, but later released on bail.

The YSRCP on Thursday conducted a mock poll ahead of RS polls. The YSRCP is comfortably placed to win all the four RS seats as it enjoys a strength of 151 in the 175-member Assembly.

The counting of votes will be taken up at around 5 pm, the results of which will be announced a short time thereafter.