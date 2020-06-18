Wedding bells for Niharika?

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela made her debut on the small screen and then shifted her focus towards silver screen. She made an impressive debut with Oka Manasu and did a series of films but none of her movies ended up as money-spinners. She has been idle for some time and is away from films. Her father Naga Babu during his recent interview made it clear that Niharika would get married this year. As per the update, the wedding date is fixed.

Naga Babu and his family finalized the bridegroom recently and he hails from Guntur district. As per the latest news, things are finalized and the wedding date too has been locked. Naga Babu is expected to make an official announcement tomorrow. Niharika Konidela is all set to tie the knot very soon.