Ayyappanum Koshiyum Remake turning interesting for Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan has done a bunch of remakes in his career. His next release Vakeel Saab is the remake of Pink and he recently signed the remake of Malayalam blockbuster film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. Saagar Chandra is on board to direct this project. Pawan Kalyan loved the content and he decided to sign the project as it can be wrapped up in a single schedule. For the other lead role, names like Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and Kicha Sudeep are considered.

There are speculations that Sai Pallavi may play Pawan’s wife which has enough prominence. The latest news says that the makers are in talks with Aishwarya Rajesh. Things will be finalized in a week. Aishwarya Rajesh has done an interesting bunch of films in her career. Ayyappanum Koshiyum remake is slowly turning interesting because of the combination of the cast. The film starts rolling from January 16th 2021 in Pollachi and will be completed in a single schedule. Billa Ranga is the title considered and the film releases for summer 2021. Sithara Entertainments are the producers.