Buses ahoy! TS & AP RTCs end stalemate over bus services

The stalemate over the running of RTC buses between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana has finally ended with the managing directors of the two state-owned corporations agreeing to resume the bus services between the two states. State-run bus services remained suspended since the last more than six months.

The two MDs of state-owned corporations have signed an MoU agreeing to restore inter-state bus services between the two states. Bus services remained suspended since March 24, since the complete lockdown was announced. Even after both the government’s eased lockdown regulations, bus services remained suspended as both the states had locked horns over the lucrative Vijayawada-Hyderabad sector. Hyderabad and Vijayawada route is one of the busiest routes in both the States. Telangana insisted that Andhra Pradesh must forego the profitable route operations.

As per the MoU signed on Monday by the MDs of TSRTC and APSRTC, TSRTC will run 826 buses across 1,61,258 km in AP, while APSRTC will operate 638 buses in Telangana across 1,60,999 km. On the Vijayawada route and beyond, TSRTC will operate across 52,944 km with 273 buses in AP, while APSRTC will run 192 buses across 52,524 km in Telangana.

The RTC MDs held several round of consultations, but were not fruitful. Since bifurcation, APSRTC has been operating buses on 2.5 lakh route kilometres in Telangana while TSRTC used to run buses on 1.5 lakh route km in AP.