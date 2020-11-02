HC stays inter online admissions

The Andhra Pradesh High Court ordered a stay on the intermediate online admission process in the state.

The Intermediate Board has recently issued a notification for admission into two-year intermediate courses in general and vocational streams in various colleges through an online process. The last date to apply for admission was October 29. However, the Andhra Pradesh government’s online admission process was challenged in the High Court.

Hearing the petition, the High Court while staying the online admission process, questioned the state education ministry under what rules did the government gave a notification for online admission for intercourses. The petitioner pleaded the court to direct the state government to halt the online admissions for intermediate courses stating that such a process would adversely impact the students.

The petitioner contended that the admission process without counseling sessions is stressful for students because of multiple options available for a single subject. He argued that it is extremely stressful for students to choose specializations, preferred choices of college, and course without counseling sessions.

Hearing the petitioner, the HC observed that due to the online admission process students will be deprived of counseling sessions that are held before admission into intermediate courses. The students will not be able to make the right choice of courses and colleges without counseling sessions. While staying the online admission process, the court posted the matter to November 9.