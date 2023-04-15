Ayyayyo From Mem Famous Is A Soothing Number

Advertisement

Lahari Films and Chai Bisket Films delivered a superhit with Writer Padmabhushan and they are coming up with another exciting project Mem Famous, a musical film revolving around youth that has 9 songs in its album. Kalyan Nayak scored the music for the movie starring Sumanth Prabhas.

Sumanth Prabhas also directed the movie and the first single of the movie is out now. The song Ayyayyo is a soothing number, though there’s energy in the beats. The song is about a youngster depicting his love for his girlfriend who happens to be his maradalu. He says nothing can change his admiration for the girl.

Sumanth Prabhas and Saarya shared a beautiful chemistry. The song also shows the friends’ batch. Kalyan Nayak and Saarya penned the lyrics for the song, while Rahul Sipligunj crooned it pleasantly.