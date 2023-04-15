Buzz: NTR in a Dual Role?

Young Tiger NTR commenced the shoot of his 30th film and the first schedule of the film got wrapped up recently. Koratala Siva is the director and Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady in this high-voltage action entertainer. Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan will play the role of the lead antagonist in this untitled film. As per the ongoing buzz, NTR will be seen in a dual role in the film. He will be seen playing the role of a father and son in his 30th film.

Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. The film will head for a pan-Indian release in the summer 2024. Soon after this, NTR will join Prashanth Neel’s action entertainer and the film releases next year. NTR will also be a part of War 2 which will have Hrithik Roshan in the other lead role. The shoot of this film will commence this year.