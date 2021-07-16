Baby O Baby From Maestro: Instant Winner

Young Hero Nithin’s Maestro is ready for release. The makers have kickstarted their promotions with the release of their first single, Baby O Baby.

The song is a peppy romantic number with infectious energy by Anurag Kulkarni. Especially the high when he hums Baby O Baby takes the song to the next level.

The lyrics penned by Sreejo are very effective. Mahati Swara Sagar is on a high with superb music. Particularly the Piano musicals are pleasing to ears.

The visuals are also looking great. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a superb album for Nithin with Bheeshma lived up to the expectations with this first song of Maestro. The song is an instant winner and a perfect way to Kickstart the film promotions.

Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a crucial role in the film directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Shreshth Movies bankrolls the film.