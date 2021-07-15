Baby O Baby Promo From Maestro: Breezy And High On Energy

Young Hero Nithin’s Maestro is ready for release. The makers have kickstarted their promotions with the release of the lyrical promo of their first single, Baby O Baby.

Baby O Baby seems to be a breezy romantic number with energetic vocals which are trendy. The instrumentation is also very impressive. The song is shot on the lead pair Nithiin and Nabha Natesh who are seen enjoying each other’s company in the beautiful locales of Goa.

The full song will be out tomorrow at 10:08 AM. Mahati Swara Sagar who gave a superb album for Nithin with Bheeshma is scoring music for the film. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in a crucial role in the film directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. Shreshth Movies bankrolls the film.