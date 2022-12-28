Baby’s 1st single O Rendu Prema Meghaalila gets stellar reception, trending on music apps

By
ramakrishna
-
0

Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin: Vaishnavi Chaitanya starrer Baby is heading for its theatrical release. The promotional campaign is underway now and the makers released the first song – O Rendu Prema Meghaalila recently.

The song has garnered a stellar reception from the audience and it topping the trending charts on music streaming apps including Spotify and YouTube. It has struck a chord with all sections of the audience.

The beautiful vocal renditions and soulful composition by Vijai Bulganin have worked very well for this groove-worthy single. It is billed to be one of the best emotionally engrossing audio singles in recent times.

As for Baby, the film is directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN and Maruthi. The release date will be announced soon.

Producer: SKN, Maruthi
Production house: Mass Movie Makers
Written & Directed by: Sai Rajesh
Music: Vijai Bulganin
Cinematography: Bal Reddy
Editing: Viplav
Art: Suresh
Co producer: Dheera Mogilineni
Executive Producer: Dasari Venkata Satish
PRO: GSK Media, Eluru Sreenu
Choreographer: Polaki Vijay

