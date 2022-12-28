Anand Deverakonda, Viraj Ashwin: Vaishnavi Chaitanya starrer Baby is heading for its theatrical release. The promotional campaign is underway now and the makers released the first song – O Rendu Prema Meghaalila recently.

The song has garnered a stellar reception from the audience and it topping the trending charts on music streaming apps including Spotify and YouTube. It has struck a chord with all sections of the audience.

The beautiful vocal renditions and soulful composition by Vijai Bulganin have worked very well for this groove-worthy single. It is billed to be one of the best emotionally engrossing audio singles in recent times.

As for Baby, the film is directed by Sai Rajesh and produced by SKN and Maruthi. The release date will be announced soon.

Producer: SKN, Maruthi

Production house: Mass Movie Makers

Written & Directed by: Sai Rajesh

Music: Vijai Bulganin

Cinematography: Bal Reddy

Editing: Viplav

Art: Suresh

Co producer: Dheera Mogilineni

Executive Producer: Dasari Venkata Satish

PRO: GSK Media, Eluru Sreenu

Choreographer: Polaki Vijay