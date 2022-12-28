Chiranjeevi Vs Balakrishna: Who will take the Edge?

Tollywood veteran actors Megastar Chiranjeevi and Nandamuri Balakrishna are getting ready with their respective releases Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy. Both these films are releasing in a gap of a day during the Sankranthi holiday season. It has been a long time since the films of the veteran actors clashed at the box office. Both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are carrying good buzz and the songs impressed the audience. The pre-release buzz for both films are quite high. Mega and Nandamuri fans are all excited about the films.

Both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are mass entertainers and are made on massive budgets. Both these films have a huge task to do at the theatrical windows considering the budgets. Chiranjeevi is returning back to a comic role after a long gap and Balayya is back to the faction backdrop after years. But who will take the lead among the Sankranthi releases? This is the debate going on in Tollywood for now. The fans of the actors have been super confident that their actors would deliver blockbusters. Sankranthi is a season that has scope for multiple blockbusters. Hope both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy would live up to the expectations and deliver massive blockbusters for Sankranthi 2023.