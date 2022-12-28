TDP leaders release posters of Lokesh’s padayatra

The TDP senior leaders led by party AP unit president K Atchen Naidu released the posters of Nara Lokesh’s proposed padayatra. They hoisted the padayatra flag at the party headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the TDP leaders expressed confidence that the padayatra would change the face of the state politics in the years to come. They have also expressed confidence that Lokesh would bring the party to power after the 2024 elections.

TDP politburo member and former minister, Nakka Anananda Babu, said that Jagan Mohan Reddy can be thrown out of power only if the awareness is brought among the youth. Jagan who came to power by promising prohibition is now selling adulterated liquor and all the liquor shops and distilleries are being managed by the Government, he said.

“Even ganja and other drugs are freely available in almost all parts of the State and the State Government is now surviving on the revenue generated through the selling of these drugs,” Anananda Babu said.

Another TDP politburo member, Kalva Srinivasulu, said that Lokesh, during his pada yatra, will directly interact with all the people to have first-hand information on the problems being faced by them. “Lokesh will certainly try to build self-confidence among the youth, who are now totally disappointed with this Government’s policies not to provide employment to them,” Srinivasulu remarked.

Observing that Lokesh, who held the portfolio of the IT and Panchayat Raj knows pretty well the problems of the youth, Srinivasulu said that he is now coming to the youth to hear them and formulate certain policies on how to take them forward.

Former minister and another TDP politburo member, Nimmakayala China Rajappa, expressed the hope that the 4000-km-long pada yatra for 400 days of Lokesh will be a resounding success.

The former chairman of the Legislative Council and party’s politburo member, M A Sheriff said that he is happy that Lokesh, who is known for honesty and credibility, is going to mingle with the people to share their problems. It is the TDP that gave a very good future for the youth, the party leaders said.