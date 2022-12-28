Release date of Ponniyin Selvan 2 Announced

Veteran director Mani Ratnam is back with a bang and his dream project Ponniyin Selvan 1 received an exceptional response. The film is a massive hit across the Tamil circles and it did well in Telugu and Hindi languages. Mani Ratnam is also done with the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan 2 and the post-production work is happening at a faster pace. The makers today announced that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will head for a theatrical release on April 28th, 2023 in all the Indian languages. Mani Ratnam and the makers recovered the entire investment with the first part itself. They made more profits because of the massive theatrical run of the first part.

Mani Ratnam acquired the dates of all the actors and completed the shoot in a record time. He could save big on the budget because of the crisp shooting. Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Rahman, R. Parthiban played the lead roles in this historic franchise. Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions are the producers.