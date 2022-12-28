One more storm coming from Pawan Kalyan

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is an actor with utmost potential and he enjoys terrific craze across the Telugu states. The actor is more focused on politics and he is doing films for his financial sustainability. The actor’s past super hit film Jalsa had a re-release and the film collected a record amount among the re-releases. Now, his past blockbuster film Kushi is heading for a re-release in record number of screens. Most of the shows for the film are sold out and are fast filling. The film releases on December 31st and the digitally remastered version of Kushi is ready.

The shows are tripled in cities like Hyderabad. The makers and the distributors along with the fans associations planned things perfectly. With no big releases during the New Year weekend, a large number of theatres are available. Going with the early trends and the pre-release sales, Kushi will emerge as one more top grosser among the re-releases in Telugu cinema. SJ Suryah directed this romantic drama and Pawan Kalyan, Bhumika played the lead roles. AM Rathnam produced the film.