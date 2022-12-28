Y V Subba Reddy at the exit door of TTD

Senior YSR Congress leader and former MP, Y V Subba Reddy, who is now the chairman of the TTD is all set to exit. Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is understood to have made up his mind to relieve Subba Reddy from the TTD job and use his services fully for the party in the Uttarandhra region.

Subba Reddy was dropped from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency contest in the 2019 elections and was given the charge of the two Godavari districts. He was able to break the TDP and Jana Sena bastion in the election with the party getting a comfortable number of seats.

Later, after being appointed as the TTD chairman for the two terms, two years each, Jagan Mohan Reddy wants to use the services of Subba Reddy for the party. The TDP had won 12 MLA seats in the Uttarandhra and Godavari districts out of the 23 the party had won in the 2019 general election.

Jagan Mohan Reddy is firm on wresting the power in the next election and is going with a target of 175 Assembly seats. It is here the chief minister wants to use the services of Subba Reddy for the party.

Meanwhile, the chief minister is contemplating on naming a BC leader for the post of the TTD chairman. As the state is set to see one of the toughest battles, the chief minister wants to have a BC leader heading the TTD to help him reap political benefits.

Sources say that the chief minister is considering the candidature of MLA Jagan Krishna Murthy to succeed Subba Reddy as the TTD chairman. Janga Krishna Murthy had played a key role in mobilising the BCs for the YSR Congress party. He had organised the BC meet at Eluru and Vijayawada in the last three years.

Sources also say that the chief minister is also looking at the candidatures of MLAs Chevireddy Bhaskara Reddy and Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for the TTD chief posts. However, he had not cleared the selections yet, the sources said.