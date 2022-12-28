CM Jagan lists out State demands to PM Modi

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to resolve several issues that remained unattended for the last eight years after the bifurcation.

The Chief Minister met the Prime Minister in Delhi on Wednesday and apprised him that several issues remained unsolved even after 8 years of the bifurcation following which the residual state of Andhra Pradesh is hampered a lot.

He explained that despite the special committee headed by the Union Finance Secretary held several meetings and discussed the unsolved bifurcation issues and related assurances given by Government in Parliament, no progress has been made to resolve key issues.

He told the Prime Minister that a huge amount of Rs. 32,625.25 crore including resource funding of Rs. 18,330.45crore for the fiscal 2014-15 and pension arrears payable to AP has been pending and appealed to expedite it immediately.

He further said that no final decision has been made by the Centre on the estimated expenditure of the Polavaram Project despite the Technical Advisory Committee finalizing the total project cost as Rs. 55,548 crores. He said that the Center had not reimbursed the Rs. 2,937.92 crore spent by the state government on the Project from its own revenues so far.

He appealed to the PM to release Rs 10,485.38 crore immediately on ad-hoc basis to begin land acquisition and take up the works of relief and rehabilitation of families displaced in view of the efforts to increase the height of the Dam to 41.15 meters.

The Chief Minister requested the Prime Minister to take immediate steps to ensure that the Telangana Government pays its dues of Rs. 6,886 crore outstanding from the TS Discoms immediately to AP GENCO which is in dire straits.

He further asked the Prime Minister to grant 14 more medical colleges to the state as there are only 12 medical colleges now to cater to the medical needs of the people as there are now 26 districts after reorganization with each district having a population of 18 lakhs.

The Chief Minister assured the Prime Minister that the AP government is ready to face the emerging BF-7 Covid threat.