Back-to-back duds for Dil Raju

Tollywood’s top producer Dil Raju had huge plans in Bollywood and he announced a series of films. He floated Dil Raju Productions and his wife Vygha Reddy has been overlooking the finances and other operations. His Bollywood debut film Jersey starring Shahid Kapoor bombed at the box-office. His second production HIT released yesterday and the response has been below average. The footfalls and the day one numbers are quite poor and Dil Raju delivered his second flop in Bollywood in a gap of three months.

Dil Raju is all set to remake Naandhi and the project was announced some time ago. There are a couple of other projects lined up and they are yet to be announced. Though he made no profits or losses through these films, his big Bollywood plans got disrupted. Both Jersey and HIT are made on decent budgets and there are stars, prominent technicians on board. Dil Raju is now extra cautious about his upcoming Bollywood films as he needs to bounce back to stand in the race.