Bad Boy Billionaires: Netflix shocks Ramalinga Raju

Digital giant Netflix told the High Court of Telangana that there is no need to acquire the permission of Satyam CEO Ramalinga Raju to make a documentary on his life story as the entire content and information is available in the public domain. Netflix made the submissions before the division bench yesterday. Bad Boy Billionaires is made on the life stories of Ramalinga Raju, Vijay Mallya, Mehul Choksy and Subrata Roy. After an injunction order was passed by the lower court, Netflix approached the Telangana High Court.

Netflix also argued that the documentary series is just related to a scandal and has nothing to do with the family members of Ramalinga Raju. Netflix also said that one of the associates of Ramalinga Raju also granted to use the archives of the picture collection. The further hearing is postponed to December 4th. Netflix argued that Ramalinga Raju took a U-Turn after he granted permission for the documentary initially.