Badvel by-election: Pawan let down fans yet again

Pawan Kalyan let down his fans once again with his statements on Janasena not contesting in Badvel by elections. Details as follows.

Janasena chief announced that they won’t contest in Badvel:

Venkata Subbayya, who won as MLA from YSRCP in 2019, recently passed away. YSRCP gave the ticket to his wife Sudha. TDP already announced that Rajasekhar, who lost in 2019, will be contesting again. Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan now announced that his party is not going to contest in Badvel as their party would respect the lady who lost her husband and contesting the elections now. He also asked YSRCP to make the election unanimous by consulting other political parties that want to contest.

How many more sacrifices Pawan ?

It is known news that Janasena sacrificed the seat to BJP in Tirupati by-election. Now when it is time to contest from Janasena , as part of alliance Dharma, Pawan sacrificed the seat once again in the name of political tradition. Irrespective of the result, a political party is expected to contest the election and gauge its performance. While the same Pawan cried foul about the “forced unanimous elections by YSRCP ” during local elections, he is now asking the same YSRCP to make this MLA by-election a unanimous one and this is seen as inconsistency from the side of Janasena chief. Even though Pawan can justify that, in Tirupati, YSRCP didn’t give the seat to family member of the deceased MP and that’s the reason for contesting then, still his fans could not hide their disappointment with the decision of their demigod.

Pawan is still not behaving like a politician:

Most of his fans opine that, there is a huge anti incumbency on the ruling government and the political parties should give an opportunity for the people to express their opinion. They also opine that, even though Pawan Kalyan said that their party is not contesting out of the respect to the lady who lost her husband, ruling YSRCP will use, in future, this decision of Pawan also to portray Janasena as the party that has no guts to contest. Moreover, Pawan recently commented that he did not behave like politician till now but he will behave like politician in future. But his latest decision doesn’t conform to his statement.

We need to wait and see whether Pawan will understand the emotions of his fans and keep contesting the elections irrespective of results or will he keep sacrificing the seats for one reason or other.