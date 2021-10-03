Bigg boss: Weekend rewards and fun time

Bigg boss weekend episodes are always fun to watch. Today’s episode also reached the expectations of the audiences.

Nagarjuna reprimanded Lobo:

Nagarjuna asked the housemates to stand up if they believe they have done something wrong in this week. While Nagarjuna had Lobo in his mind, he didn’t stand up though others like Jessie abs Swetha stood up. Nagarjuna reprimanded Lobo for using street guy card to get sympathy votes. He also showed the video in which he was shouting at Priya and corrected him.

Its rewards time:

Bigg boss rewarded the housemates who lost weight during the contest. He rewarded Sriram, Hamida, Swetha, Anne, Sunny, Manas, Priya, Priyanka, Ravi, Vishwa , Lobo, Nataraj with chocolates, pastries, candies, peppermints etc. Bigg boss gave green chilies for Shanmukh and Siri for not playing the game correctly. There was no reward for Kajal and Jessie.

Sriram and Hamida thread:

The makers of the Bigg boss have been highlighting the romantic thread between Sriram and Hamida. As of now this is the only couple we are seeing each other in the house.

Captions:

Nagarjuna asked the housemates to match the given captions to the housemates. While most of the housemates including Ravi and Anne gave attention seeker title to Priyanka in a positive way, some housemates gave the titles to others in negative way. Priya gave the caption of “ watch your tongue” to Lobo, Jessie gave the caption of “ Mind your own business” to Ravi and alleged that he is trying to manipulate his game. Shanmukh gave the caption of “Use your brain” to Siri. But Siri gave same caption of “Use your brain “ to Lobo.

Sriram gave the caption of “Watch your tongue” to Lobo. Sunny gave the caption of “ Attention seeker” to Kajal but Priya, being friend of Kajal, corrected it and said she is actually attention grabber rather than attention seeker. Manas gave the caption of “ Use your brain” to Lobo.

Nominations:

Lobo, Kajal, Nataraj, Sunny, Ravi, Priya, Siri, and Anne are in the nominations this week. As of today Ravi, Priya, Kajal, and Sunny were saved from the elimination this week. With this, Lobo, Nataraj master, Anne master and Siri are left and still in danger zone. As per the unofficial reports Siri got better votes than the rest of the three. We need to wait and see who will be leaving the house this week.