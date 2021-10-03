Pelli SandaD in overseas by Great India Films from Oct 15th

Great India Films is making this Dussehra much more entertaining and colorful with a feel good movie Pelli Sandadi 2 release on Oct 15th. We are happy to be associated with RK films in releasing Pelli SandaD in overseas.

With M.M Keeravani music and chartbuster songs, presented by Arka Media and K. Raghavender Rao, Pelli SandaD trailer and songs are rocking YouTube, Trailer is an instant hit promising loads of family entertainment. Directed by Gowri Ronanki, Pelli SandaD boasts a huge star cast. Alongside of lead pair Roshan and Sree Leela, you will see many versatile actors including Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Posani, Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani, Ragu Babu, Jhansi, Fish Venkat, Shakalaka Shankar and others on the big screen.

A wholesome family entertainer Pewlli SandaD is getting ready to entertain you all on a big screen near you.

Great India Films thanks movie lovers for their continued support in our 19 years of journey.

Watch the trailer here which has gained over 5.7 million views already.