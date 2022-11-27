Balakrishna and Boyapati film Exclusive Details

Nandamuri Balakrishna and mass helmer Boyapati Srinu is all set to team up for the fourth time after Simha, Legend and Akhanda. The film is touted to be a political drama and the film releases right before the 2024 elections. Boyapati already narrated the plot and got the nod from Balakrishna. Several producers are in the race to produce this prestigious big-budget film of Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu. Ram Achanta and Gopi Achanta are on board to bankroll this film and they will produce the project on 14 Reels Plus banner.

The shoot of this untitled film start during the second half of 2023 and the film will have its release in April 2024. Both Balakrishna and Boyapati will be taking home huge remuneration for the film. Balakrishna’s next film Veerasimha Reddy will release for Sankranthi 2023 and he will join the sets of Anil Ravipudi’s next film from December. Boyapati is busy with Ram’s actioner that will release next year.