Pawan Kalyan to launch two new Films

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is an occupied man and the actor turned politician is balancing things. He resumed the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and the shoot is progressing without breaks in Ramoji Film City. Pawan Kalyan has been holding talks for various films and he is all set to launch two new projects. Pawan Kalyan is in talks with Harish Shankar and the project got delayed. The film will now get launched in December and is titled Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh. Pawan himself penned the basic plot and Harish Shankar is working on the script. Mythri Movie Makers will produce this prestigious film.

Pawan Kalyan got impressed by the idea pitched by Saaho fame Sujeeth. The film too will be launched in December. DVV Danayya is the producer and other details will be announced soon. Pawan is in plans to shoot for these projects next year after he is done with the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Pawan launched the remake of Vinodhaya Sitam but there is no news about the project now.