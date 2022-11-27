Dil Raju to test his Bollywood luck again

After cementing his position and scoring several super hits in Telugu, top producer Dil Raju decided to move on to Bollywood. He picked up the remakes of Jersey and HIT. Both these films ended up as duds though Dil Raju ended up safe as he sold the non-theatrical rights for record prices. He is in talks for the remake of Naandhi and the shoot commences soon. Dil Raju distributed the Tamil blockbuster film Love Today across the Telugu states and the film is doing decent business all over.

Dil Raju had plans to remake the film in Telugu but he released the dubbed version as the digital release will take place on December 2nd. He believes that the film has enough potential to do well in Hindi. He is in talks with AGS Entertainment to remake the film in Hindi. He is looking for possible collaborations and will announce the project after the actor gets locked. Pradeep Ranganathan who directed the original may direct the youthful entertainer.