Balakrishna lines up one more Sequel

Nandamuri Balakrishna is rushed with several offers and he is busy completing the shoot of Veerasimha Reddy that is aimed for release during Sankranthi. The actor will kickstart the shoot of Anil Ravipudi’s mass entertainer and the film is expected to have a post-summer release. The actor has signed a powerful political drama directed by Boyapati Srinu and the shoot commences later in 2023. Balakrishna during his recent interaction announced that Akhanda 2 is on cards and the basic plot of the film got locked. Balayya and Boyapati will finalize things at a later date once they are done with their current projects.

The film may take place in 2025 as per the update. Balakrishna also announced that he would soon direct the sequel of his super hit film Aditya 369. There are speculations that is son Mokshagna will play the lead role in the film. For now, Balakrishna has an interesting set of films lined up. He is also shooting for his celebrity talk show Unstoppable 2.