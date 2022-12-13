Balakrishna’s Mass Dance With Suguna Sundari

The second single Suguna Sundari from Balakrishna’s most awaited mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy will be unveiled in a couple of days on December 15th, which is known to everyone. Today, the team revealed the song will be revealed at 9:42 AM on the day with this romantic poster.

The song Suguna Sundari seems to have some mass dance moves from the lead pair Balakrishna and Shruti Haasan, going by their pose in the poster. The song was shot lavishly in Turkey.

The songs for the movie were scored by S Thaman and the first single Jai Balayya was a smashing hit. The second song is actually a duet on the lead pair.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni on Mythri Movie Makers, Veera Simha Reddy will release on January 12, 2023.