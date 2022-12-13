Why salaries of Govt staff not paid yet, asks Ashok Babu

TDP MLC, Paruchuri Ashok Babu, on Tuesday asked the State government as to why salaries of the government employees have not been paid till 13th of this month though the ruling party leaders claim that the financial condition of the State is very healthy and comfortable.

Talking to media persons at the party headquarters, Ashok Babu questioned the government why the situation has come to such a pass that the employees are forced to stage dharnas in front of the district collectorates demanding payment of their salaries. “One can easily imagine the financial condition of the State as employees’ salaries have not been paid yet,” Ashok Babu questioned.

Observing that the State is now passing the 1959 condition wherein the staff members could not get their salaries on time, Ashok Babu said that the ruling party cannot claim that the salaries of 13 lakh employees are paid on first of every month. He said that Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, could not pay the salaries as the State failed to get loans and said that the ruling party is adopting a vengeful attitude towards its own employees.

Why should the employees suffer for the benefit of the advisors and volunteers, he asked and said that even the retirement benefits amounting to Rs 2,200 cr too are not paid yet. The situation is so bad that even the insurance premium too is not paid till now, Ashok Babu added.

The Jagan government has kept on hold a whooping Rs 27.150 cr which is due to the employees, including the Dearness Allowance arrears for the contract, outsourcing and regular employees, the MLC said adding that the government quota of Rs 800 cr under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) has also not been paid.

Ashok Babu demanded that the government explain to the public as to why the amount due to the employees has not been paid. He also wanted the Centre to explain why the loans are being granted to the State government crossing the FRBM limits and also demanded a white paper on the current financial condition of the State.