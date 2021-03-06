Balayya lands into one more Controversy

Nandamuri Balakrishna is a man of words and he landed into several controversies after he turned over excited during his public appearances. The veteran actor slapped his fans several times and the videos went viral all over. He even made some surprising comments that his fans love to get beaten by him. The actor and politician is campaigning for the municipal polls and he slapped a person during the election campaign today. Balayya was spotted very angry and the video is now going viral all over.

