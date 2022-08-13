Balayya watches Bimbisara

Nandamuri Kalyanram is on cloud nine after his recent offering Bimbisara is doing terrific business. After an outstanding first week, the film is holding decent in its second week. Kalyanram planned a special screening of Bimbisara for the entire Nandamuri family last week. The show got canceled due to the sudden demise of Kantamaneni Uma Maheshwari garu. Some of the family members were tested with coronavirus during the same time. Balayya and some of the Nandamuri family members watched Bimbisara today.

Balakrishna thoroughly enjoyed the film and congratulated Kalyanram on the super success of Bimbisara. The film’s director Vassishta too is appreciated. A grand success meet of Bimbisara will be held soon and Balakrishna will attend the event as a special guest. Kalyanram is preparing himself for Bimbisara 2 and the shoot commences soon. NTR Arts will produce Bimbisara 2 too.