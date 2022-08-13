US forensic expert says Gorantla video is un-edited

In a surprise development, an American forensic expert had certified that the video call involving MP, Gorantla Madhav, was authentic and unedited. The report of this forensic expert has been doing rounds in the social media since Saturday morning.

Eclipse Forensic (https://eclipseforensics.com/), which is based in Florida state of America is an expert forensic science firm. The firm deals with audio and video enhancement, audio and video authentication, computer and mobile forensic analysis, e-discovery, recovery of deleted data, text messages, deleted emails, and deleted data.

An expert from the Eclipse Forensic, Jim Stafford, issued a certificate on authentication and analysis of the video call showing MP, Gorantla Madhav. Jim Stafford said that the video was referred to him by Mr Pothini, which he had analysed.

He said that the video call, which was recorded from a mobile with both a man and woman, was original and unedited. Claiming to be a certified expert in mobile devices forensics and had attended advanced training sessions in mobile forensics. He also said that he is also a court-qualified expert in video forensics and image analysis.

Jim Stafford said that he had analysed the video call given to him by Mr Pothini and had found it original and unedited.

While the credentials of Mr Pothini are not known, it is believed that he is associated with the opposition TDP and said to be an NRI. He must have sent this video clip to the Eclipse Forensics firm in the light of Madhav denying the video call as edited and morphed.