Balayya’s film moves to Turkey

Balakrishna recovered completely from coronavirus and the actor is expected to join the sets of his next film from July 9th. Gopichand Malineni is the director and Balayya will be seen in a dual role. A portion of the film was planned to be shot in USA. With the visa formalities getting delayed, the makers decided to shoot the portion in Turkey. The team finalized the locations recently and the Turkey schedule will commence in August. The other look of Balakrishna is kept under wraps.

The mass teaser that was out received top-class response. Balakrishna is keen to complete the shoot at the earliest. The makers will take the call on the release date as per the completion of the Turkey schedule. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Duniya Vijay essays the role of the lead villain. Mythri Movie Makers are producing this film which is tentatively titled Jai Balayya.