Bandaru Dattatreya hails Article 370, CAA

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday hailed the Central government for scrapping Article 370 and amending the Citizenship Act (CAA).

Delivering the customary address to the state assembly on the first day of the Budget session, he said the Central government has passed the Constitution (application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order of 2019 in public interest.

By promulgating this order, Section 370 has been abolished and a single Constitution has been enforced bringing the entire nation from Kashmir to Kanyakumari under one Tricolour flag.

Besides this, the apex court, in a historic decision, has paved the way for construction of Ram Mandir by settling the Ram Janmabhoomi land case.

In the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, the government has made amendments to the Citizenship Act of 1955, prescribing provisions for conferring citizenship of India to the members of the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities who entered India from Afghanistan, Pakistan or Bangladesh because of religious persecution.

“This became possible only because of the guidance of a strong leadership in this country. My government endorses these decisions and congratulates the Central government for taking these unprecedented decisions,” the Governor said in his address in Hindi for nearly two hours.