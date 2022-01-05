Bandi out from jail on bail, is it plus or minus for BJP?

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay was released from Karimnagar district jail on Wednesday evening. He was arrested on Sunday night and sent to jail on Monday morning after Karimnagar district court rejected his bail and ordered 14-day judicial remand.

Sanjay remained in jail only for 48-hours. BJP national president JP Nadda visited Hyderabad on Tuesday and took part in a protest rally against Sanjay’s arrest. With this, Sanjay’s arrest attracted national headlines.

The BJP had planned to hold a protest rally every day until Sanjay completes his 14-day judicial remand in jail. It also called for Telangana Bandh on January 10 to gain maximum political mileage out of this issue and target KCR and TRS.

All these agitation programmes were cancelled after Sanjay came out on bail. Sanjay secured bail by approaching Telangana High Court. The High Court granted him bail on Wednesday.

Sanjay’s arrest gave ammunition to BJP to take on KCR and TRS in Telangana. But his release within two days minimised the political impact in Telangana that BJP has created.

BJP leaders and cadre are talking internally among themselves questioning where was the hurry for Sanjay to secure bail in a hurry from the High Court. They opined that it would have been better had Sanjay remained in jail at least for a week if not 14 days. It would have given an opportunity for BJP to garner the attention of media and people and to attack TRS and KCR every day by taking up various agitation programmes.

They feel that whatever political mileage they had gained with Sanjay’s arrest was lost with his release from jail in 48 hours.

They feel that his arrest was a plus for BJP but his release from jail in 48 hours became minus for BJP in Telangana.