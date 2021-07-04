Bandi Sanjay to embark on padayatra from Aug 9 in Telangana!

BJP Telangana president and Karimnagar Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay on Sunday announced to take up state-wide padayatra to expose the failures of the TRS government and against the dictatorial rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Bandi’s padayatra will begin on August 9 from Bhagya Laxmi temple at Charminar in Hyderabad.

Bandi attaches sentimental value to Bhagya Laxmi temple. He started GHMC election campaign in December 2020 from this temple. This worked out and BJP performed exceedingly well in GHMC elections by increasing its seats and vote share significantly.

However, Bandi’s padayatra will be taken up in four of five phases to cover entire Telangana state.

The first phase of padayatra will begin from Hyderabad and ends at Huzurnagar, giving indications that he wants to utilise his padayatra for BJP’s campaign in upcoming Huzurabd Assembly bypoll.

Bandi’s padayatra will go on on the lines of late YS Rajashekar Reddy’s padayatra in Telangana in 2003.

It will cover Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medak, Nizamabad districts in the first phase.

It will go on for 55 days covering a distance of 750 kilometres at the rate of 15 to 20 kilometres per day.

Bandi Sanjay said that his padayatra will start on August 9 coinciding with Quit India movement day and ends on October 2, on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.